Gen V season 1 spoilers: Who is the Golden Boy?

As we prepare to see Gen V season 1 arrive next month, we certainly expect that we are going to see a ton of new Supes! So who is high on the list? Think along the lines of Golden Boy.

First of all, anytime you hear a name like this, it is going to almost immediately lead to some eye rolls and for reasons that are pretty darn understandable. This is a ridiculous name, and you can easily argue that it fits a pretty ridiculous character — or, at least someone who has the perception of being perfect. When that is the case, though, it is easy to assume that they could be failing at just about any moment.

So what more can we say about this guy right now? Well, his real name is Luke Riordan, and he is played by a familiar face — and the son of an industry icon. For more, just check out the character description below:

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Luke Riordan, who is also known by his superhero name, Golden Boy, because of his ability to light his entire body on fire. He is a senior at Godolkin University and is in the top rank, having the brightest prospects of joining The Seven.

Of course, joining The Seven is the dream for just about any Supe out there, even if their perception of what this group is turns out to be rather different from reality at the end of the day. Golden Boy could easily be the new Supersonic (RIP) in the event that he ever ends up actually joins the group, but we don’t think that is the priority right away. Why not just enjoy Gen V for what it is right now, shall we?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

