Nancy Drew series finale: EP shares shocking truth on cancellation

When the Nancy Drew series finale aired on The CW earlier this week, one of the things we shared was gratitude. Why? The writers at least had a chance to create a proper finale that tied up some loose ends.

However, what we’ve learned now is that the end of the show wasn’t exactly rosy at all. As a matter of fact, it was only because of specific circumstance that the producers found out the truth here in the first place. In a series of posts on Twitter, executive producer Larry Teng noted that the studio had actually reached out to The CW about a possible season 5 schedule — and the only reason for that was because star Kennedy McMann had booked a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor for another show.

This is what Teng had to say as a result of all of this:

“It was then, he said to us ‘Oh, we’re not picking you up. The show is too expensive.’ … Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would’ve ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale.”

This certainly is not the sort of thing that is going to earn anyone any respect, is it? Well, if there is one thing that we can say, it’s that we’re grateful that everyone did find out so that they could carve out a proper ending.

As for the cost-related reason for the show ending, that’s not much of a shock given the way the new CW regime is running things. Remember that last year a number of the network’s shows were canceled, including a number of other fan favorites including Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, and many others. It is still something that frustrates us to no end.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

