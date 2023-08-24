Nancy Drew series finale: Is the Nancy, Ace curse broken?

We’ve now made it to the other side of the Nancy Drew series finale and with that, we are happy to at least say this: We got closure!

Now, was a little of the closure rushed? Absolutely, as The CW informed the producers during the season that this would be the final one. With that, they had to piece together an ending that made sense. Yet, we do think that a part of this was the planned goodbye from the beginning, especially when it comes to the notion of Nancy and Ace finally breaking the curse and having an opportunity to kiss. This is something that has been long-awaited, and we certainly do think that it allows us to at least picture a better, happier future for the characters.

So what was it like shooting this big moment where the curse was broken? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what director Amanda Row had to say:

When it happened, every single person on set was very aware of how special a moment it was. It was very bittersweet and magical. Everyone was crying. It was really wonderful. It was a cathartic experience for everyone involved. It was such a big special moment for the crew and Kennedy and Alex, and the whole story and how their story has built since season 1. It was very satisfying and all about joy.

It also does seem that there were a lot of joyful moments for both of these characters left on the cutting room floor, not that this is a shock given that this is a show with a limited run time and they had other stories to tell.

Of course, we do wish that the show had a chance to go on for a little while longer — why wouldn’t we? At the end of the day, though, it is easy to be happy that the series did manage to get as long of a run as it did. That’s not something every series does get in this current era.

