Nancy Drew season 5: Why wasn’t it renewed at The CW?

Given that tonight does mark the Nancy Drew series finale at The CW, let’s go ahead and wonder the following: Why is there no season 5? Why did this week’s finale have to be the series finale for Kennedy McMann and the rest of the cast?

There are a handful of different things that we can say here in regards to that, but the most important thing is simply noting that this is not some sort of blindside. We have known for a while that season 4 would be the final one, and it seems like the story is going to have a certain degree of closure at the end of the day. That is 100% better than the rug getting pulled out from under everybody.

Of course, even with all of this being said it is sad to think about saying goodbye to this show, especially since it had a great run and was able to bring a lot of fantastic moments to the table over the years. Take great mysteries, supernatural occurrences, and performances from people you may not have known that well ahead of time. The end of Nancy Drew is due largely to changing times at The CW, as this is a network looking to change radically under new leadership. The priority now is to cut costs dramatically and rely more on acquired series and unscripted fare. There are still some returning favorites like Walker, Superman & Lois, and All American, but a ton of shows either got canceled or were announced as ending along the way.

While this is the end for this current iteration of Nancy Drew, we wouldn’t be shocked if we see this character return someday in a different form. Maybe it is on TV, or maybe it comes via a series of films. Either way, Nancy has been around for generations and when it comes to that simple fact alone, we do tend to imagine that a lot of people are going to be eager to do more with her.

For now, though, we just have to prepare for this emotional goodbye…

