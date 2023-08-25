Big Brother 25: Where is Hisam Goueli extended interview?

On tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode we saw the eviction of Hisam Goueli from the game — it was a crazy campaign, but it didn’t work.

Before we go any further here, can we just say enough with the unanimous votes? They are so frustrating! Also, Hisam may not have been the most likable person in the game, but he brought chaos and we couldn’t ask for anything more. Sometimes, it’s good to have some sort of adversary within the game! He was a character, and he showed that again in his exit interview with Julie after the fact.

In the end, the real lesson from Hisam’s eviction is simple: Don’t win too many competitions right away. Also, it is often better to listen than be heard. If he did one of these two things and avoided the other, he would probably still be in the game. That didn’t happen.

Where is the extended interview with Julie?

Well, like we saw last week with Reilly, we anticipate that it is going to be coming online tomorrow. The big difference here is that it will actually be on the show’s official Instagram rather than Paramount+. We don’t know what else is going to be learned over the course of this interview, but we do appreciate Hisam being outgoing and reflective in his chat with Julie on the show. We know that he came across as really intense in the Diary Room at times, but honestly, that was a part of his appeal.

Honestly, we think we’ll probably miss Hisam more than we initially thought we would.

