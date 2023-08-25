Men in Kilts season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The big finale!

As we prepare for Men in Kilts season 2 episode 4 on Starz next week, there are a few different things that we can say. Take, for starters, the fact that this is the finale!

In a way, it’s sad that this season is so short, but you can argue that this has made every chapter of this New Zealand journey all the more special. Episode 2 in particular was a really touching look at Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s life as both actors and public figures, as they reconciled their success with their personal lives and the challenges that can come with it.

For the sake of episode 4, there is going to be a lot of humor … but who knows? There may be some big changes for the two of them that come along the way. For more on this particular subject, check out the official Men in Kilts season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Come on Sam and Graham’s final adventure in New Zealand, as they take a bath in hell, roll down mountains, and get a new makeover.

Is this the final episode of the series?

Well, we hope not! We should note that at the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a season 3. With that being said, we do think that there is a passionate fanbase out there. It will come down in part to viewership, but also availability. Both Heughan and McTavish are incredibly busy actors balancing a lot of different jobs. They have to find a time in which their schedules synch up but beyond just that, they also have to figure out a way in which they can travel to some other place.

If there is one thing that we can say with some measure of confidence at the moment, it is this — there are certainly a lot of different locations out there that the guys could visit!

(Photo: Starz.)

