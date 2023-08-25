Magnum PI season 6: Will new streaming home help revival odds?

Yesterday, the news first broke that the first four seasons of Magnum PI are going to be heading to Amazon Freevee at the start of next month. For those who haven’t been able to watch these episodes for a long time, or those looking to catch up, this is tremendous news! The only alternative has been purchasing the episodes (which originally aired on CBS) individually or as a part of a larger boxed set.

So now that there is a free alternative out there for viewers to watch these early seasons, does that make the chances of a season 6 a little bit higher? We know that NBC has already canceled the series after season 5, which is poised to return in October with new episodes. However, they could always change their mind, or another network or streaming service could opt to pick it up!

After all, let’s put it this way: Freevee itself would be an interesting destination. They already have one long-running crime drama in Bosch: Legacy, and they are also no stranger to reviving shows based on Leverage: Redemption. They also have Almost Paradise, which is another similar show that just so happens to also be set in a tropical setting. While none of this guarantees that we are going to see Magnum PI find a permanent home there, it is at least interesting.

There are no guarantees that anyone will pick the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series up for new episodes, and there also could be a long road ahead to making something happen. It’s almost certain that no deals will get done until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the cast would need to sign new deals to individually decide to come back. Also, any network or streamer may want to see the ratings for the rest of season 5 before they opt to do anything. With Freevee, they likely would want to see how the first four seasons perform.

For now, let’s just say that there’s another reason to have hope, and the best thing to do in this period is continue to support the show in whatever way possible.

Related – Get some more news on Magnum PI right now, including more on the Freevee deal

Do you think we are going to get a Magnum PI revival at some point, and do you think this new streaming deal at least helps?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







