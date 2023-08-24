The Last of Us season 2 filming likely delayed, says EP

While we do think that this was a foregone conclusion for a number of people, it is now official: The Last of Us season 2 filming is likely delayed.

Speaking in a new interview on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, executive producer Craig Mazin confirmed as much. We know that the plan was for production to start a little later this year, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are causing that to be pushed back. Remember that all actors and writers are eager to return to work; they just need a fair deal that ensures that they all get paid exactly what it is that they deserve. We know that there have been talks between the WGA and the streamers and studios; yet, there has not been substantial progress to make us think a deal is imminent.

Mazin also explained during this interview what exactly he and the creative team got done before the strike officially began:

“We were able to map out all of season 2 … And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m. right before the midnight [makes a “kajoomph” sound] and the strike began.”

Ultimately, we do think the whole season being mapped out does make it easier for the show to get back into production once the strikes are over, but it is going to be a long time regardless until we actually see everyone back. Just remember for a moment here that if you are the folks over at HBO, you need to make sure that the story is perfect. The last thing you want to do is rush something this elaborate and anticipated to television.

For now, our hope is that season 2 is going to be coming in the first half of 2024.

(Photo: HBO.)

