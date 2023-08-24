Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere date: A new tease

When is Our Flag Means Death season 2 going to premiere over at Max? This is a question that we have been wondering for a LONG time. The romantic pirate season proved to be fantastic when season 1 arrived and ever since, we have been eagerly awaiting what lies ahead for Blackbeard and everyone else.

So what can we say now? Well, Vanity Fair makes it clear that we will see the cast and crew back in action again come October, which at least means that we’ve got something to look forward to now! An exact date would be better, but we tend to think that we are going to get that at some point within the relatively near future.

We do imagine that moving into this new batch of episodes, the relationship between Bonnet and the aforementioned pirate is only going to become that much more complicated, and we certainly tend to think it will be a delight to see play out. There is a great cast from top to bottom here, and there will be both adventures as well as new faces.

Isn’t it also nice to just get a show like this on the air in the first place? We tend to think so, especially since in terms of style and tone, there is very little out there quite like it. Who wouldn’t want to set sail with some of these characters — or, at least watch them do it? (We’d admittedly get a little bit seasick.)

Now that we know an approximate return date, now is the time to go out and tell everyone you know in order to watch the show. After all, that is going to be the only way to make sure that a season 3 happens, and we can’t sit here and say with confidence that anything is altogether confirmed at the moment.

