Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere date: September likely?

Are we finally getting close to learning a little more info on Our Flag Means Death season 2, including a premiere date? We know that there is a demand out there for a little more info, but of course, there’s a difference between a demand and us actually getting news.

For the time being, though, there is an argument to be made that September may be when the delightful pirate series finally comes back on Max. Let’s take a look at some evidence of this this very thing already. TVLine notes that Our Flag Means Death was a part of a recent sizzle reel suggesting that the show would be back in the summer. However, there is no specific date as of this writing. Given that HBO / Max don’t typically announce a date a mere month before a show comes back, September now makes the most sense.

After all, the majority of the month is still technically summer, for starters. This may also be a good push to get the show on at a time when there is a real craving for scripted programming. Let’s put it this way — much of broadcast TV is going to be lacking programming thanks to the writers’ strike, and they could be craving some other options. Meanwhile, September would also allow Max to stretch out their own scripted roster longer, given that there is no indication right now that the strike is close to ending.

Let’s just hope that Our Flag Means Death does get a pretty substantial marketing campaign for the upcoming season! After all, the first season was delightful, fun, adventurous, and romantic — we don’t know what more you could want from the show. We just want it to have a large platform.

Also, it would be really nice if we could also get a season 3 … but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

(Photo: Max.)

