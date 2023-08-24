And Just Like That season 2 finale: Did Carrie, Aidan break up?

Now that we’ve made it to the end of And Just Like That season 2, let’s ask a pretty familiar question for Carrie and Aidan all over again. Are they done — and is it permanent this time around?

Well, here is your reminder that nothing within the world of this show is altogether permanent, even if it is clear that Carrie and Aidan still love one another. However, there are some other problems well worth discussing. Take, for example, what happened to Aidan’s son in Virginia. What happened with him was a wake-up call to John Corbett’s character that he could not spend the next several years of his life living down there while occasionally gallivanting around to New York City to see her. Carrie offered to come down more to Virginia, but he didn’t think that it would work, either.

Now, Aidan has effectively asked her to wait five years, until his son is done being a teenager. From there, they can make their life work. However, Carrie just bought a bigger apartment! She had made all of these plans? While she loves Aidan, this is a really difficult request for someone to make and on a certain level, we think that Aidan is very much aware of that.

In the end, we are in a spot now where we’re seeing Carrie into another new era surrounded by so much uncertainty. We do think that it’s clear what she wants, but five years is a long time and there is a lot of life to live along the way. This was an emotional hit at the end of what could have been otherwise a lighthearted and fun finale — wasn’t it nice seeing so familiar faces at the party all at once? (We don’t quite understand some of the choices she made, though, when it comes to invitations…)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

