And Just Like That season 2 finale: Purpose of Samantha cameo

The season 2 finale for And Just Like That ended up containing exactly what was hyped far in advance — a cameo from Kim Cattrall as Samantha.

So, how exactly did this come about? As advertised, the character did not appear alongside any of her former co-stars; however, she did speak to Carrie Bradshaw in a phone call. Why? Well, she was saying goodbye to Carrie’s iconic apartment, but her flight in from London was delayed and she was not going to be able to make it in time. She went on speaker and had a fun little moment, and we were reminded that she is still in contact with Charlotte and Miranda, as well.

There is a good bit of irony in what we saw here. After all, consider this — Samantha tells Carrie that she meant for her appearance at the party to be a surprise. Meanwhile, the producers of the series wanted the Cattrall cameo to be a shock also; however, it was leaked far in advance. This led to a lot of people getting undue expectations that we were going to see a lot more of her.

We recognize fully that there is still a chance Samantha could turn up in season 3, but it does not seem for now that this is something in the cards. Cattrall had said previously that she had no intention in returning to the show at all. With that in mind, we’re considering this a one-off and nothing more.

Are we still happy that it happened? Absolutely and if this had turned out to be the final season, it would have been a good way to get a little bit of closure for all of these characters we’ve seen over the years.

