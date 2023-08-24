America’s Got Talent: Is Mitch Rossell a likely wild card?

Following last night’s America’s Got Talent, it is fair to assume some Mitch Rossell fans out there are bummed out. He came very close to moving on to the finale, but was thwarted by the support behind dog act Adrian & Hurricane. They were one of the best animal acts that we’ve seen on the show, but historically, we know that country voters do come out and support their artists.

With all of this in mind, it does feel like this is the right time to ponder over the following: Is there still a chance that Mitch makes it through to the finale anyway? It is important to remember that there is still one wild-card act who will be moving on, and we will learn a little bit more about them later on in the season. Our feeling is that he will easily be one of the group up for a vote and at that point, he will have a good chance — but it will also be up to the competition.

As we saw last night, after all, there were some really talented people across the board. Not every single act totally brought it, but we do think that there was easily enough good performers that this silly format where only two acts advance doesn’t need to happen.

Is Mitch going to be fine career-wise even if he doesn’t end up advancing to the finale? Sure, mostly due to the fact that he got a lot of exposure for his original material over a short period of time. That will help him as a singer/songwriter but beyond just that, we also think that it will help him out as someone who also pens songs for other artists. He’s already made a career out of that thanks to his work with Garth Brooks.

Now, remember that the next America’s Got Talent live show airs on NBC Tuesday night; we will wait and see what happens there.

Related – Read more on the America’s Got Talent results from last night

Do you think that Mitch Rossell will still be an America’s Got Talent finalist?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







