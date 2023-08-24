Temptation Island season 6: Renewed, canceled at USA?

Following the season 5 finale tonight on USA, will there be a Temptation Island season 6 down the road? Or, are we at the end of the road for this reality TV revival?

As you would imagine, there are a number of different things that are well-worth stating and sharing here. First and foremost, though, let us begin with where things currently stand. As of this writing, there is no formal renewal for another season. Could there still be one? Absolutely, but we don’t think that we have reached some sort of point where everything is a total certainty.

The biggest thing that Temptation Island does have going for it is a dedicated audience, even if it is smaller by virtue of it being on USA. Yet, the fact that it does well enough to have reunions and pretty decent episode orders should tell you what you need to know. This is a good, messy reality concept that clearly the network likes to have, and we tend to think by virtue of this alone that it will not be going anywhere in the near future.

Now, provided that we do get that official green light for new episodes, when can you expect them to air? Even if nothing is confirmed at this particular moment, we would say to keep your eyes peeled for next summer. The only way that we could really see something change here is in the event the writers / actors’ strike go on for some extended period of time. That could create an even greater need for alternate programming, and Temptation Island could be one of the options that are out there.

Just don’t expect there to be a lot of updates on another season in the near future. We do tend to think that there isn’t that much of a need to rush, given that this show doesn’t take a long time to film.

