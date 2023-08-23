Shrinking season 2: Is a season 3 renewal also coming?

As we prepare to hopefully see a Shrinking season 2 on Apple TV+ at some point next year, why not consider a season 3? Isn’t this something that could realistically happen at this point?

Well, we certainly think that there are reasons to want another chapter, starting with the simple fact that the creative team seems interested enough in making that happen. Let’s remind you of this first and foremost: The producers have talked about there being a three-season plan for Shrinking, one that feels rather similar to another Bill Lawrence show in Ted Lasso. With that, we do think that there is merit in this news getting out there early.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SHRINKING videos!

So will we get an early renewal for that before season 2 premieres? Honestly, we think the simple answer is simple: It is likely. Remember that ever since the first season of this show wrapped up, we do think that there are more and more people who have caught up on the show. This is somewhat of a stealth hit for Apple TV+, and that is a strange thing for a series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Of course, the primary order of business when it comes to a series like Shrinking is, at this point, rather clear: Getting a deal done with the WGA and all of the streaming services and studios. Writers deserve their fair share — after all, without them we would never have a great story like this in the first place. We know there have been glimmers of hope the past two weeks that we are nearing a resolution, but that does not mean that we are there in the least.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Shrinking, including another look at a possible season 2 premiere date

Do you think that a Shrinking season 3 renewal is going to be coming early on?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates through the rest of the hiatus.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







