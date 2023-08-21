Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Will we get it in 2024?

We know that a Shrinking season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ at some point in the future; it is just a matter of when.

So where do we start off here? Well, we should note that 2024 is our personal expectation for when the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series could come back. However, it is also not a guarantee at present.

Based on where things stand at the moment, there are a couple of factors that are going to play heavily into the future here.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes – This is obviously a big one given that we’re more than three months into the latter strike, and the state of Shrinking season 2 scripts remain unclear. Also, you can’t film without the cast! Hopefully all writers and actors get what they are asking for soon and from there, we can start to look a little bit more at possible production dates and a ton of other good stuff.

Scheduling – Hey, it’s not easy! Ford also has another season of 1923 to tilm, so he will be especially busy here.

The good news

We don’t think that Shrinking is the sort of show that takes some extremely long period of time in order to shoot and because of that, we do tend to think that everything could be ready in plenty of time for the show to be back next year. Now, it may be summer or fall, but isn’t that better than nothing? We really just want to see what happens following that epic cliffhanger at the end of the finale … and a situation where Jimmy didn’t quite understand the impact of some of his own teachings.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

