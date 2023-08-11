Shrinking season 2: Who is set for a larger role?

The wait for Shrinking season 2 premiere has already been rather long and unfortunately, it’s going to continue. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing and because of that, there is no clear indication as to when filming is actually going to begin. There are a lot of complicated factors at play there, with a big one being just when Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are going to be available to shoot more episodes down the road.

So while we obviously need to see more of Jimmy, Paul, and a number of other main characters, the season 1 finale makes it very clear that there is one other person we need to see more of, as well: Heidi Gardner as Grace.

In the concluding moments of season 1, Grace pushes her husband off a cliff, seemingly to his death. We do tend to think that this was something that she’ll claim Jimmy encouraged her to do. Because of that, we imagine that there are going to be a lot of big questions as to his culpability, and also whether she will actually admit to what happened.

Obviously, there is still a huge story to tell here, but the big question mark could just be Heidi’s own availability. After all, remember that she is a full-time cast member on Saturday Night Live, and we do tend to think that this is going to make it rather hard for her to find the room in her schedule. Either this show will have to film her scenes at times she is available, or they will have to do a lot of her scenes all at once when she can be present on set.

No matter what, though, we don’t know how you can make season 2 as strong as it should be without Grace having a huge role. We will wait and see what happens, no?

