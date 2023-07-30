Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Any news coming in August?

Following the end of Shrinking season 1, we absolutely think that the demand is there to check out a season 2 down the road. Why wouldn’t it be? This is an incredibly funny and surprisingly moving show with a great cast — and yes, we’re not going to get over the Harrison Ford snub at any point in the relatively near future.

So now that we’re about to be in a new month, does that mean good news on a season 2 is on the horizon? We’d love nothing more than that, but it doesn’t quite mean that it is going to happen.

Unfortunately, this is what we are looking at here instead: A situation where more than likely, we are going to be waiting for many months still to learn more about what lies ahead. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are still going on and so long as that is the case, there’s not going to be a way for us to learn a substantial amount more about this show or when it comes to be coming back on the air. Filming has not begun, and the exact state of the scripts behind the scenes remains unclear.

We do think that once upon a time, the idea was for season 2 to premiere by the spring or summer of next year. Now, nothing is as clear. Remember that Ford also has 1923 to think about, and we imagine that scheduling for him coming up could prove to be quite a challenge.

Still, just know that season 2 is coming, even if you probably aren’t going to get a lot of other news about it in August. Also, remember that at the core of this is going to be Jimmy potentially contending with more of the consequences of his therapy — we tend to think that what happened with one of his patients in the finale will eventually come out…

