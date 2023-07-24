Shrinking season 2 premiere date: The impact of strikes

We absolutely think there is going to be a massive amount of interest in Shrinking season 2 out there — we’d even say there is untapped potential!

It may be strange to say, but we tend to think that, even with the star power given to this series by Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, there are some people out there who have not watched the show as of yet. It is funny, meaningful, deep, and it fills that void now that Ted Lasso is over.

We’ve known for months that another season of Shrinking is coming and of course, we absolutely love that. However, nothing has been said, for better or worse, about a premiere date yet. So when are we going to get that? Well, not for a long time.

As so many of you know at the moment, the WGA strike has now lasted for more than two and a half months, and the actors of SAG-AFTRA are now joining them on the picket lines. Until all of this is settled, there can be no show — and it remains to be seen just how long both of these are going to last. There have yet to be any public talks. This stuff without a doubt does impact a season 2 premiere date, and it makes you wonder what the studios and streaming services are waiting for. This talent deserves what they are asking for!

Prior to all of the strikes, we would have said that Shrinking could return next spring. Now, it feels like summer or fall will be a more viable option. Remember that Ford has a busy schedule even beyond just this show, as he also has to do another 1923 season to make. We don’t think that Shrinking takes some incredibly long amount of time to film, but the minutes do add up!

