Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Any chance of a house flip?

Is there any chance at all that the vote ends up flipping today within the Big Brother 25 house? On some level, we do feel like this is a fairly ridiculous concept. However, at the same time there are at least some discussions taking place!

After all, here is one of the primary questions that we’ve seen the likes of Izzy, Cory, and Jared debate — is it better keeping a duo in Red and Cameron around, or a solo player in Hisam who is a threat and a little bit arrogant? There has been a back-and-forth on the subject over the past couple of hours.

For the time being, though, here is at least some of where things currently stand. We do not get the sense that some enormous flip is coming on the horizon, even if there is some discussion about it potentially coming to pass. As for the reason why, it’s not all that complicated: Cory doesn’t want to stick his neck out there, try to get votes, and then see it flip back like last week when Reilly had a chance to stay in the game. We tend to think that there are also not enough people to really make the flip happen.

Also, we don’t think that anyone is looking at either Cam or Red at this point and thinking that they are some huge threats. Could they win a Pressure Cooker competition? Sure, but anyone could if they are determined enough to make it happen! We do think that this is a little bit of an unknown variable, and nobody in the house even knows what the next HoH even is. That makes it a really hard thing to prepare for.

Hisam is still campaigning and we do at least respect that — even if we are not altogether confident that it is going to get him anywhere.

