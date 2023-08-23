Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The Seven Deadly Sins (day 21)

As we work in order to wrap up day 21 within the Big Brother 25 house, why not spend a moment to talk alliances? Or, to be specific, the Seven Deadly Sins?

We always hesitate to sit here and say that one alliance is head and shoulders running things, especially since things can change. However, this group comprised of Jag, Cirie, Blue, Izzy, Jared, Matt, and Felicia are clearly the ones with the power right now. This voting block ensures Hisam leaves this week, and we have some sort of idea of what Cirie and Izzy want to do next.

According to Cirie and Izzy, the ideal targets moving forward in the game are a combination of Red, Cameron, and America. We know that America in particular has been thrown under the bus a lot over the past few days, especially since she’s been blamed for a lot of “misinformation” that led to the Hisam blindside. She has been honest with a lot more than others are saying, but the thing about this show is that more often than not, you need a fall person. This is the position that she is currently in at the moment.

America does actually realize more about what’s going on than some other people, and was one of the few people Hisam really got to with his campaign today. She recognizes the power that Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia have, and that is probably why Cirie and Izzy want to make sure that she goes fairly soon. They want people in the game that they can control! Yet, we do think that Jag is aware that Jared has been playing him he would be probably on the low end of the Seven Deadly Sins … whether he does something more about it is TBD.

