Physical season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Imagination goes too far

Next week on Physical season 3 episode 6, are we going to see the biggest spiral yet for Sheila? We’ve said this before, but our concerns are spiking. How can they not, when you consider more and more some of the information that we’ve got?

One thing feels clear at this point — Rose Byrne’s character is heady for a showdown? Is it one between herself and the real Kelly? Not necessarily. Rather, it could be one involving herself and the Kelly she has composed within her mind, someone who she feels is a threat. She has been her own worst enemy from the start of the show, and she’s also had to battle her fair share of demons. We still aren’t surprised that she has found a way to turn some external force into an enemy, but we do still have to see how things are going to look moving forward for her. Don’t assume that the ends of episode 6 are the culmination of this entire story. There is absolutely a path on the other side! We just have to wait and see what transpires there.

To get a few more details about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Physical season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Sheila can’t escape her imagined enemy. Danny goes on a dangerous date.”

Just on the basis of this alone, you can clearly interpret that there is a lot of danger ahead for a number of different characters — it isn’t just Sheila, and it probably is not just Danny, either. We will wait and see where things go here, but we are very much excited to find out!

Of course, even with everything else happening, there will still be aerobics. How can there not be, when this is the focus of the whole show?

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Physical now, including talk about other episodes

What do you most want to see when it comes to Physical season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







