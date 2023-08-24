Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 8/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What about the two spin-off series in SVU as well as Organized Crime? We know that questions remain about the future of all three of these shows, especially as we do dive further and further into the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

So what can we actually say on the subject of all of this right now? Well, we suppose the first thing we have to do is hand over bad news — unfortunately, for the time being, all three series remain off the air. Not only that, but there hasn’t been any explicit progress when it comes to resolution for either strike. Do we think there’s a chance that we’ll get some good news sooner rather than later? Well, all we would love to say that this is would be the case, but the only thing we can note at present is that the writers have at least had some talks with the streaming services, networks, and studios. (Obviously, the writers and actors deserve what they are asking for.)

At the moment, our hope still remains that we are going to see some sort of new episodes this winter, whether it be January or February. We are more than aware that there are a lot of steps that have to be taken to make that happen, but we want to think major networks realize on some level how important it is to get at least 10-13 episodes on the air for each show.

With all of this in mind, we’ll be keeping a close watch on where things stand — while also crossing our fingers and hoping for the best along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

