Riverdale season 7 episode 20: Another series finale tease

Tomorrow night on The CW, you are going to have a chance to check out the Riverdale series finale — and, of course, it is going to be emotional. This is a celebration of the past seven years of television; while this show has been incredibly crazy and dramatic at times, there is still an emotional core underneath.

With that in mind, the big question entering this last episode is just how much that said core is going to be explored. How can the show summarize everything? Well, it doesn’t seem like we are going to get some sort of closure, and it won’t be a potentially tragic end for a lot of the people involved, either.

If you want one more window into what could be coming up here, just check out what executive producer Sarah Schechter had to say to TV Insider:

I think we’ve approached everything as fans, you know? So I think you go through all the emotions, and then you end up in a place where you really just wanna honor the experience. And in this day and age, to be able to have an ending that’s planned is such a gift. To have been able to do this many episodes with this crew and incredible, incredible cast is also just such a gift. So, it really is that cliche yearbook quote of “Don’t cry ’cause it’s over, smile ’cause it happened.” It’s a gift that the show has just been such an incredible experience and so was watching all the cast grow up, you know?

Ultimately, we do think that a lot of people out there have some fond memories of this show through certain eras. Are we going to say that it’s been perfect over the years? Hardly, but we definitely think that it has been a ton of fun to watch.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

