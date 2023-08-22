What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8: Guillermo’s fear

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to check out What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 on FX. So what can we say based on the brand-new promo for what lies ahead?

Well, let’s just go ahead and pose the following question: Is this going to be when Nandor the Relentless finally learns the truth about his Familiar Guillermo? It feels like this is something that we’ve been waiting to see come out for a rather long time and now, we are almost more or less at this fateful point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Of course, we would love nothing more than to see the fallout from Guillermo’s secret — at least provided that it doesn’t lead to anyone being killed. This has always been a part of this that is so precarious and hard to predict. After all, it feels like at any given moment, something shocking could happen and it is hard to know just how it all will unravel.

You can see the promo for Thursday’s “The Roast” over here, and it does seem as though Nandor is suspicious about something with this character. However, that seems tied more to whether or not he farted in his coffin than anything related to Derek or him being a vampire. We know that this is really on-brand for Nandor to be somewhat oblivious and not really understand what is happening around him — but at the end of the day, we do still think he’s gotta figure out things eventually here.

In the end, just remember the title for this installment for a moment — roasts are when people are blunt and rather honest. If things start to spiral for someone like Nadja on-stage, could she accidentally reveal the truth? We are not ruling it out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on What We Do in the Shadows, including more details for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 on FX?

Do you think the truth will be out there? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







