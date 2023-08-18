What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8: Big reveals?

As we prepare for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 to arrive on FX next week, one thing is clear: We are entering a pivotal point in the series. There are only three episodes left until this season is over, and we are also anticipating that a few jaw-dropping moments are going to happen.

What better venue to produce one of them than a roast? This does seem to be what you could be getting on the next installment — which does, fittingly, carry with it the title of “The Roast.” This episode is probably going to be ridiculously funny, but at the same time have a dramatic fallout that could shape the future for a lot of characters at the same time.

Want to get a few more details now on what’s ahead? Then check out the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

A roast held in Laszlo’s honor reveals dark secrets.

So what will the dark secret be? While nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment, we don’t think that it is some sort of crazy suggestion that it may have to do with Guillermo being a vampire … or at least one trying to fully turn. He has harbored that information for most of the season, whereas Nadja had an opportunity to learn about it a little bit more recently. We do anticipate that we’re going to see Nandor learn about it at some point, mostly because this feels like the optimal way to create more drama.

If he does find out here, doesn’t this serve as a great way to set the stage for the finale coming a little bit later on? There are only ten episodes, and that means there could be a LOT coming…

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

