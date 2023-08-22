All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date confirmed at OWN

We have been waiting a long time to get some news on an All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date over at OWN. Now, it is official!

Today, the folks over on the cable network confirmed that on Saturday, September 16 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, the remaining ten episodes will begin to air out. We’re not going to even pretend that this is a fairly unusual time in order for the show to come on the air, and it serves as yet another reminder that this is going to be the final season. (That was also confirmed.)

In a statement today per TVLine, here is what the network’s President in Tina Perry had to say on the subject:

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters … We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

So what sort of content are we going to be seeing over the remaining ten episodes of the series? Well, we are sure that things are going to pick up roughly where the first half of season 3 left off, and there is going to be a combination of drama, high stakes, and legal challenges like never before. If the idea here is to really test Lola Carmichael in some new and exciting ways, we tend to think the show could be really creative in their methods of accomplishing that.

As for the reason why All Rise is ending, it is possible that OWN decided that the success of the show was not worth the cost. They took a big risk in the first place, especially when you consider the simple fact that the first two seasons aired over on CBS.

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 3 episode 11 over at OWN?

What do you think about the show airing on Saturdays? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







