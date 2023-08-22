Bachelor in Paradise 9: Why are Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston there?

If you watched the latest Bachelor in Paradise season 9 trailer last night, it is fair if you have some questions. Take, for starters, why we saw Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston, Charity Lawson, and Rachel Recchia all present in some form. What is going on here?

Well, there are some things that we should remind you of here: Looks can be deceiving. Charity and Dotun are together, Hannah has a long-term boyfriend, and Katie is going to be one of the stars of FBoy Island season 3. All of them can be written off as full-time contestants.

So what about Rachel? We wouldn’t be surprised if she does end up sticking around, if for no other reason than that we don’t sense that there is someone she is seeing at the moment. Also, we do think that the producers would love to have a former lead down there to generate some more headlines.

Could this actually work for Rachel at the end of the day if she’s there long-term? Well, it worked out for Becca Kufrin when she showed up, so why not? It really just comes down to if you find the right person and are compatible with them almost right away. We really hope that it happens for at least a couple of people this season; sure, this franchise can be really hokey at times, but we do think that it is largely better when we do end up seeing people manage to get a happy ending.

Now, we just have to wait over the next month to get some more details about the season, including the entirety of the cast. We also tend to imagine that there is going to be another trailer or two…

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Charity being a part of Dancing with the Stars season 32

What are you most excited to see based on the Bachelor in Paradise 9 trailer?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







