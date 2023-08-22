American Horror Story: Delicate teaser: Kim Kardashian + spiders!

During the finale for The Bachelorette tonight, we were lucky to see the first American Horror Story: Delicate teaser. So what exactly was in there from start to finish?

Well, let’s just put it this way: If you’ve seen some of the creepy posters already for season 12, this was a further extension of those. Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts were front and center, which shouldn’t be a huge surprise given that they were billed as two of the stars. Also, there were a ton of spiders, which we are getting a sense is going to be a major theme for the upcoming episodes.

What are the spiders meant to represent? We don’t exactly think that these episodes are going to be themed around arachnophobia exclusively. Instead, it is more probably about a tangled web that is woven around these characters. Is someone out to keep the main characters from getting pregnant — and if that is the case, what are they willing to do in order to fight back? This seems to be the theme of this season in general, and we feel like the story this time around is going to be shocking and a little more over-the-top than what we got back in season 11.

Of course, the challenge that comes with making predictions for a show like American Horror Story: Delicate is quite simple. A lot of the previews that you get for it are not actually using footage from the season itself. What that basically means is there is still this huge element of mystery, and that is probably what FX wants leading all the way to the series being back on September 20. We still have a pretty long wait and by virtue of that, there will be other previews.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

