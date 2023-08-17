American Horror Story: Delicate schedule: What to expect

We know at this point that American Horror Story: Delicate is going to be premiering on FX when we get to September 20. Are we excited? Very, even if the network is still keeping a lot of the finer details under wraps.

What we can say right now is that Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are two of the stars for this upcoming season, which we know already is going to feature pregnancy as a pretty central theme. Is someone trying to keep them from becoming expectant mothers? What sort of dark secrets could be bubbling under the surface? There is a lot to think about in advance, but for the sake of this article, we mostly want to get into how the series is going to actually work — and how many episodes are in the newly-announced “Part One.” (Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the entirety of the season has not been shot as of yet.)

Just in case you were wondering if we were going to get a two-episode premiere on September 20 (just like we get for many other FX series), the following from an official press release suggests that this is likely not happening:

Part one of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology limited series will feature the first episode at premiere and a new episode in each of the following four weeks.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet with the second half of the season, but our sentiment is that we’ll be waiting until at least some point in early 2024. There is no exact time as to when the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and at this point, it feels fair to say that you will not get the show back with Part 2 until the entirety of it has already been filmed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

