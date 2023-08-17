American Horror Story: Delicate trailer: When to expect it

Now that we know that American Horror Story: Delicate is coming to FX on September 20, why not discuss a possible trailer?

If there is one thing that this franchise has been somewhat-known for over the years, it is finding a way to mix things up when it comes to promotion. Some seasons get a pretty robust campaign; meanwhile, others (take last year’s NYC) get almost nothing as the powers-that-be intentionally hold the cards close to the vest.

So what are we anticipating this time around? Well, let’s just put it this way: You don’t case Kim Kardashian for American Horror Story: Delicate if you are trying to be subtle. We imagine that from the start, the idea here was to get new viewers and try to expand a brand that has waned a little bit in popularity as of late. In order to do that, you need to release a trailer! This is even more important since the SAG-AFTRA strike could limit cast promotion, depending of course on how long it lasts.

Our feeling is that come the start of September, some more specific video footage is going to start coming out. Even if the network does not get too specific when it comes to what the story is going to be here, we do imagine that they will share a little bit more when it comes to the overall look and vibe of what’s coming. We do know, after all, that this is something that is important to them and to the greater franchise.

Let’s just hope that Delicate ends up being good, mostly because historically, this entire franchise has a history of being hit-and-miss.

