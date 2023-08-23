Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we finally close to the end of the road here for the summer break?

Well, in past years we really were at a point here where we started to get a few more details on what the premieres would look like. Unfortunately, that is very much not the case here. There are no new episodes on the air, and there won’t be through the rest of the year. Nothing has changed when it comes to where things stand amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Is there still reason to hope that a January / February premiere date could happen? Sure, but much as we have said already on this very subject, that just comes down to how quickly the parties involved move here to get a deal done, especially since it is clearly not something that is going to happen right away. We are going to need to be patient as negotiations continue with the WGA and the AMPTP, the organization of streaming services and studios at the center of the strike. Once something is done there, we hope for something to be done with the actors. (Based on the writers being in talks right now, we tend to think that this is the deal that will be done first.)

It is true at this point that we’re not looking at full 22-episode seasons for any of these shows. Honestly, it wouldn’t be much of a shock if we end up with something in the 10-13 episode range. While this would be a bummer on many levels, we will of course just be grateful that we are getting more of these shows at all. Isn’t that so much better than the alternative?

