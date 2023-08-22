Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto aftermath

Now that the week 3 Power of Veto Ceremony is done in the Big Brother 25 house, what is the current state of things? Just chaotic are things really?

Well, first and foremost here, we should start off by noting that Hisam is on the block against Cameron and of course, he’s upset. He feels betrayed but, shockingly, he seems to putting most of the blame on America for ratting out his side conversations … as if the other players in the house haven’t done that. He seems to really be deflecting that his biggest issue is his controlling nature and the way he dictates orders to other people. Also, he is a huge competition threat. There is no denying that.

For a good stretch of time after the Veto Ceremony, Hisam got extremely caught up on whether or America was responsible for throwing him under the bus — and whether or not he used the word “leftovers” when it comes to certain people within the game. He probably thought way too much about that, but he has shifted now to having a lot of individual conversations.

Of course, Hisam feels betrayed by the people he was working with, and every single one of them tricked him. Red confirmed that everyone in the house knew about the plan — and also lied that he only found out about it yesterday.

Is there still a chance that he could stay?

Well, we wouldn’t count on it for now, mostly because he comes across as super-intense and he continues to talk at people rather than to him. He’s just not an easy guy to socialize with, though he has a good pitch in that he would be super-loyal to whoever keeps him in the game.

We imagine that tonight, Hisam will figure out more of his plan. Rest assured, though, that he is going to campaign hard. He’s talked about trying to recruit numbers outside the Professors, but he would need to probably throw people under the bus hard for that to happen.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 25 over the coming days?

