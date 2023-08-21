Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 3

The week 3 Veto Ceremony has now transpired within the Big Brother 25 house — so where does that leave the rest of the week?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start with where things stood going into said Ceremony. We absolutely expected that Jag was going to remove himself from the block and with that in mind, Hisam was going to be nominated as a replacement. As a result of that, you better believe that there would be fallout. He really thought he was safe for the entire week and never considered that he made himself too big of a threat. His lack of self-awareness, at the end of the day, is really what did him in.

From the moment the feeds came back, it looked like people had been crying. Also, Hisam apologized to Cirie for what he made her feel during a certain part of the game. He also claimed that “when she watches it back,” she will see how loyal he was to the Professors. (The funny thing is that he’s right — Hisam may be brusque and overly controlling, but he wasn’t going after her or Felicia.) He is on the block, and pending some shock, he will be leaving.

Do we expect him to campaign hard? Absolutely we do, and there is going to be a really interesting next few days. The mistake Hisam may make here is trying to campaign to the former Professors as opposed to other people in the house. It does feel, at least for now, like the Cirie group is trying to throw America under the bus for all of this.

What did you think about the Veto Ceremony results for the week on Big Brother 25?

Do you think that this is going to lead to a TON of chaos? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After that, remember to come back for some other updates.

