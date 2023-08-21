Dancing with the Stars 32 poster highlights Julianne Hough

As many of you know at the moment, Dancing with the Stars 32 is set to premiere on ABC and Disney+ this fall. There is no firm premiere date as of yet for new episodes, but hopefully, that is going to change in the relatively near future.

For now, we can at least share some of how the network is promoting the new season — and how, in some ways, it feels very much like a back-to-basics approach.

If you head over to TVLine right now, you can see a new poster that features co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, each dressed perfectly for the ballroom. The post evokes Hough’s status as a former pro on the show, whereas Ribeiro is a one-time champ turned host taking part in the fesitivites. Julianne is replacing Tyra Banks, who had been a major part of the past seasons.

In getting Julianne back in the ballroom, we do tend to think that a big focus is going to be on the art of dance itself. There will still be a spectacle, for sure, but this could also be a big play for nostalgia. Julianne and her brother Derek (who is now a judge) have been a part of the Mirrorball universe for a very long time, and we tend to think that Disney is more focused on getting established fans back to the show than they necessarily are getting new eyeballs to watch.

Granted, they may also think that they will have a chance to snag some new viewers with the cast, regardless of when that is announced. Just remember that they may have a harder time casting during the SAG-AFTRA strike; while actors can technically perform since this sort of show falls under a different agreement, it may be seen as a gray area.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

