Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive back into the world of McGee, Torres, and all of your other favorite characters?

Now, we are very much familiar with the fact that this has been a long and painful wait already, and we wish we could say something that made it seem like we were going to be on the other side of it soon. Unfortunately, that is just not the case. The show is still on hiatus, and there are no plans for it to return for the remainder of this year. If you have been reading for a good while now, then you already know much of the reason why here in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Have we heard over the past few weeks that there’s been some progress between the writers and the streamers / studios over at the AMPTP? Sure, but talks do not equal a conclusion. The writers and actors deserve everything that they are asking for, and much of the public is on their side. Our hope is that the WGA gets a deal soon, and then the folks at SAG-AFTRA a few weeks after the fact. If this all happens, then there is a good chance that we’re going to be getting the show back in January.

No matter when it does return, we are sure that we’re going to be getting a firecracker premiere from start to finish. Just think in terms of what is going on with Torres! We have to figure out if he is responsible for killing that guy with connections to his past.

Beyond that, of course, we tend to think that there is big stuff coming for some of the other cast members in due time; NCIS is obviously a series that knows what it is, and there won’t be too many big deviations from that. Why would there be?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

