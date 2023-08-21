Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: EP on Starz decision

Even though the show only recently wrapped up the first eight episodes, the demand is already there for an Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date. Heck, it probably was months ago! We know how passionate the audience is, and also why it makes sense to clue everyone in on what could be coming sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, at the moment it is far too early to say much other than to remind everyone that the series is coming back in 2024, which is a fairly big window, all things considered. Now, it is possible that Starz has a rough idea of when they want the show back (we’re hoping for spring), but that does not mean that they are letting anyone else know that — even those who work on the series behind the scenes.

Want to see a little more? Then go ahead and check out what executive producer Maril Davis had to say to Hello! Magazine:

I get a lot of questions about this online and unfortunately, this is completely out of my hands, it’s more of a STARZ decision and they obviously have their reasons for doing it, that’s a little above my pay grade!”

“We just go in and we do what we’re told, we weren’t told in the beginning that there would be a break [during season 7] although we imagined there would be, there was probably going to be, but didn’t know for sure.”

With that thought process in mind, the producers clearly crafted episode 8 to serve as a midseason finale with Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian heading off to Scotland. Our hope moving forward now is that we will get some more news early on in the new year. With that, of course, could very well come another teaser or some more details. Given that all of season 7 has already been filmed, the powers-that-be can put these out whenever they want. (We just know that it is not going to happen this year.)

