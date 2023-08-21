NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Is January possible?

Is there a chance that we could see an NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date at some point in January 2024? We don’t think that we have to tell you this, but 100% the demand for more is absolutely out there! We just have to wait and see if that is actually something we get a chance to see.

First and foremost, though, let’s give you a couple of reminders. For starters, the show has been greenlit already for more, so you don’t have to worry about that. The central struggle here comes down to whether or not we are going to be seeing filming kick off anytime soon. The WGA strike has been going on now for three and a half months, and they’ve been joined more recently by the actors of SAG-AFTRA. All parties noted here are deserving of a fair contract, and of course we hope that they get one in the relatively near future.

As for whether or not that’s going to happen … it should in time. The January premiere date remains our best case scenario, and it is still feasible if parties come together over the next several weeks. An early January start for Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast may be a tad too optimistic, but mid-January? We could see that happen. We also think that CBS should want that! Just remember that network TV really can’t afford to let these strikes go on much longer, since they are shedding enough viewers as it is! Having something else come out like this that makes it harder for them to get an audience could prove rather catastrophic in the long term.

At the very least, there is still a chance to get 13 episodes of NCIS: Hawaii. We just have to wait and see if that happens, and if all the corporations are ready to make a deal in order to end the strike.

(Photo: CBS.)

