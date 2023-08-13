NCIS: Hawaii season 3 filming: Could it happen this year?

Is there a chance that we could see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 filming at some point this year? Is there any reason for hope at the moment?

Well, as we talk through this topic, let’s start off by reminding you that the crime drama starring Vanessa Lachey has been already renewed for another season. Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, production has been pushed back and for now, there is no clear word as to when things will actually start. There are not any scripts at the moment!

With this being said, we do at least think there’s a small reason to think that we could hear something more in the relatively near future, and it is tied to negotiations going on between the writers and the AMPTP, the organization comprised of the streaming services and studios. Now, we should note that there’s no guarantee that a solution will be reached here, but if these talks result in the end of the strike, there’s a chance that come mid-September, the writers’ room could be open. If that happens and the SAG-AFTRA strike ends by November, production could begin.

In the end, all of this would leave the door open for a season 3 premiere at some point in January or February, and this may be the best-case option right now for the series. If things draw on, then there’s a chance we could actually be waiting until March — as hard as it is to think about such an idea.

One separate thing that we do want to address here is the devastating situation in Maui right now in the wake of the tragic wildfires. Whenever the show does return, we do hope that the writers do take a moment next season to address what happened and raise awareness for some of the people in need there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 3?

When do you think that the series could end up premiering? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

