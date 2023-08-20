Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere date: Reveal imminent?

Are we about to finally learn a Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere date over at ABC? We certainly want it! After all, just consider this — presumably, this show is a little more than a month away from coming back! We are expecting to see it on Tuesday nights for most of the fall, and the cast wrapped filming for it a good stretch of time ago.

With all of this being said, it feels pretty darn clear that premiere-date news is coming, and we have a pretty good idea right now as to when we will get it: Tomorrow. Just think about it like this at the moment: The finale for Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is right around the corner and during that, we are going to get a full trailer for Bachelor in Paradise with a lot of the cast and a lot of the drama. It would almost be ridiculous to not get a premiere date, given that the whole goal of this special really should be working in order to keep people really excited for whatever is coming up around the bend.

We already know one way this season is going to be different from the last, as we more than likely will not have anywhere as many episodes. After all, ABC is bringing Dancing with the Stars back to the fall schedule, and they are pairing that with The Golden Bachelor. This is probably for the best, given that there were whole segments of this past season of the show that didn’t need to be there and felt more like filler.

We know that some people out there do actually prefer Paradise to the regular shows and for a lot of them, let’s just say that there could be some pretty thrilling times ahead! Let’s just hope that this season is worth this rather-long wait.

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Is there any person from this season of The Bachelorette you want to see back? Share right now in the attached comments!

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

