Winning Time season 3: Author explains renewal campaign

As some of you may know already, there is a new episode of Winning Time season 2 airing tonight on HBO. On the surface, this one looks especially intriguing as it serves as an origin story for Larry Bird and the Celtics. We hope that the viewership will be there, as is the case for a lot of the show in general.

In general, Winning Time is arriving at a pretty strange point in TV history, as the seven-episode season is having a hard time getting eyeballs amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Reception has been solid for the first two episodes, but there are fewer mechanisms for the show to be promoted and it also isn’t on the air at the same time as a lot of other hits. With that in mind, it has to both acquire subscribers and also convince them to watch at the same time. That can be tough.

Over the past few days, author Jeff Pearlman (whose work inspired the show) has taken to social media in order to campaign for his future. That has led to a lot of commentary in the press, but he had a pretty perfect response to a lot of it. Just see what he had to say in a new post, per Twitter:

Wanna add: There’s a lot of “author begs viewers to watch show.” Fair. But I’m NOT begging for me. I’m begging because this saga is not complete, and needs to continue. For the actors, the crew, the storyline. Plus, no f—–g way can a Lakers show end in 1984.

We certainly think that this is the sort of series that could last well into the Shaq – Kobe era if HBO and the producers really wanted to do that, but you have to just take things a season or two at a time. What we can say with a great deal of confidence is that there is a TON of story to tell in the 1980’s, especially when it comes to Magic Johnson alone.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts entering tonight’s new episode

Do you think there is still a good chance of a Winning Time season 3 happening at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







