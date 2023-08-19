Winning Time season 2 episode 3 video: Red Auerbach’s campaign

Tomorrow night on HBO you are going to have a chance to see Winning Time season 2 episode 3 arrive, and it does seem already like we know what one of the primary focuses is going to be. After all, this should prove to be an installment all about Larry Bird and his origin story.

We’ve said this before a few times, but it still bears repeating. While it is certainly clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are the cornerstone of the series, you do need to understand the rivals to add to the drama … and there is no greater rival than the Boston Celtics. Just think about it for a moment. This is an organization that battled them for years, and they had a big-time star of their own at the center of it in Larry Bird.

Of course, just because Bird was a legendary Celtic does not mean that this was always his intention, and we have more evidence of that in the latest preview courtesy of USA Today. In this, coach Red Auerbach (Michael Chiklis) has to sell Bird on what he should want to put on the green-and-white jersey, especially since the forward indicates that being in a big city like Boston really is not his speed. Auerbach’s counter is that a lot of the people in the city are working class and will identify a lot with his story. Beyond just that, he also indicates further that as a part of this organization, he could end up becoming the greatest forward to ever play the game. He makes some compelling pitches and from there, the rest is history.

Without Bird and the Celtics, we don’t think Magic and the Lakers would have hit the same highs that they did across many years. This rivalry, to use the old cliche, is good for the game — even if the teams may not think so all of the time.

Of course, here is also your reminder that the Lakers – Celtics rivalry continues to this day, and we even think that both could be title contenders entering this upcoming season.

