Winning Time season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The story of Larry Bird

Next week on HBO, you are going to see Winning Time season 2 episode 3, which may be one of the bigger experiments to date. While the Lakers are of course going to still factor into the story, we are both going to dive back in time and also feature the most prominent member of the rival Boston Celtics: Larry Bird.

How did he come to be a star in his own right? Larry’s backstory is interesting, and certainly not something that you hear as much about with an NBA player in 2023. We aren’t surprised that the show would want to focus a little more on him, even if there are only seven episodes this season and you could have easily argued that the show needed to keep things as Lakers-heavy as possible.

To get a few more specifics now on what the future could hold here, we simply suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Winning Time season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

In the 1970s, college drop-out Larry Bird fends off offers from Indiana State’s Bill Hodges – and, later, Celtics’ head coach Red Auerbach. As the ’81-’82 season begins, Earvin pushes Buss for a long-term commitment, while Coach Westhead risks it all on a key move.

Now, by the time this episode ends, we tend to think that we’ll be set up more for the Magic versus Bird rivalry that will be most prominent through the end of the season. While the Lakers will be in the spotlight more, they are great in part because of the competition that they were up against. It is worthwhile that you have opponents that make you better, and you can also argue that the rivalry with the Celtics helmed to grow the entire league in popularity. We’d argue that them, plus the presence of a certain player in Michael Jordan years down the line, are the two biggest things that changed the entire fabric of the game forever from a business and marketing standpoint.

