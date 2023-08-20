Grantchester season 9: Is filming already underway?

As many of you know already, Grantchester season 9 is absolutely happening, both overseas in the UK and here in the US. We also know that there are some pretty substantial changes that are going to be coming with it, for those who are unaware.

So where should we start off this discussion? Well, it is important to note that production is currently underway and because this is a British series, it is not impacted by either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. There are separate unions that are tied to overseas talent, so everything is going to move forward here at a similar pace to how it has so far.

Also, it is worth noting that at some point moving into this season, we will be saying goodbye to Tom Brittney and his character of Will Davenport. Rishi Nair is going to be the new vicar on the series, and all the suggestions out there make us think that this is going to be a transition that you actually see on the show itself. This is not going to be something that feels immediate when the show comes back.

So while some things may be changing when the show returns to PBS (most likely in 2024), we do think that a few other elements will remain the same. Tonally, we don’t think that anyone on board is out to radically change what we’ve had a chance to see over the years. This is still the same heartfelt mystery show it has always been, and we tend to think there are going to be a few new faces that you have a chance to check out over time beyond just Rishi.

As for how many more seasons Grantchester could last, we do not think that there is necessarily some clear end in sight! This probably just comes down to how long some of the people involved would like to see it run, and we don’t think that they have to rush much of anything at the moment.

