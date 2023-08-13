Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? Early season 9 talk

Is Grantchester new tonight over on PBS? If you want to dive more into the future of this show, we can’t say that you are alone! There are so many things that are exciting about where we are with the period drama, especially in the wake of a season 8 finale that tested Geordie and Will like no other.

So are we about to see something more from the two of them? We’d obviously love it … but this is where we do have to come in with a rather unwelcome dose of bad news. There is no installment of Grantchester tonight, and there will not be for a rather long time. The plan for the show is to be on hiatus until at least 2024, and it remains to be seen when the ninth season is going to premiere. Often, the show airs stateside a little bit later after it premieres in the UK, but for whatever reason that was flipped for season 8. It aired on PBS prior to it launching over on its British TV home.

If you are looking for some significant season 9 scoop, the biggest thing that we can say is that a fond farewell is very-much coming. This is going to be the final chapter for Tom Brittney as Will and while we’d rather not think about it, it’s also hard to admit anything other than this is where we are. The actor had a pretty fantastic run on the show, and we do think it helped to make him into a far bigger star. Remember, he was considered a finalist for the upcoming Superman: Legacy job, even if he didn’t land the gig.

Rest assured, though, that the departure of Tom does not mean the end of Grantchester outright. Rishi Nair will be replacing him as a new vicar, and our hope is that this series can go on for many more years.

After all, just think about this for a moment: Is there any reason why we have to be at the end of the road right now? It does feel like there are many more stories that could be told!

