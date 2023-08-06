Grantchester season 9 premiere date hopes on PBS

Following the big finale tonight on PBS, why not discuss further a Grantchester season 9 premiere date? When will it be back?

There are a few things that are worth noting here, and we should really start off by noting that there will, in fact, be another chapter of the crime drama coming down the road, and absolutely we are very-much excited to see some of the story ahead play out! We know that this show is full of a lot of good hum-dingers and beyond just that, great emotional moments for some of its characters.

There is also one especially-emotional moment coming up on this particular season, as it is going to mark the final one for Tom Brittney as Will Davenport. We are not ready to say goodbye to this character, but what other choice do we really have at this point? The actor is moving on to some other projects, and we understand that after putting his all into this show for so many years. Robson Green will be coming back, and there will also be a new vicar.

For the time being, we have yet to hear a confirmed date as to when exactly we are going to see Brittney depart on the show, at least when it comes to specific episodes. It is just going to take place at some point moving into the next chapter.

When is season 9 going to premiere?

There’s a good case to be made that you will see Grantchester coming back at some point in the summer of 2024. This show doesn’t take an extreme amount of time to make, and it is worth noting that because it is a UK production, it is not subject to the same strike rules that we are seeing for a lot of US-based productions.

We know that season 8 premiered in America before it arrived overseas in the UK. It remains to be seen if that is going to be happening again.

Related – Get more news on Grantchester, including the new vicar

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Grantchester season 9 over at PBS?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







