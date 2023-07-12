Grantchester season 9: Who is Rishi Nair? Meet new vicar Alphy

As we get prepared to see Grantchester season 9 down the road, know this: You will be meeting a new face in Rishi Nair.

After all, the actor is going be coming on board the iconic ITV series (which airs on PBS here in America) as a new character named Alphy Kotteram. We have a new vicar, and it is necessary given the impending exit of Tom Brittney as Will Davenport.

In a statement, here is what Nair had to say about joining the show:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

Meanwhile, series star Robson Green had the following to say:

“I feel so blessed to be embarking once again on this thrilling journey with the beloved series, Grantchester. The anticipation is palpable however, amid the exhilaration, a tinge of sadness lingers for all of us as we are bidding farewell to my close friend and remarkable actor Tom Brittney, whose portrayal of the charismatic Will Davenport will be sorely missed. Yet, we are all delighted in welcoming the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family! With his exceptional skills and magnetic presence, I have no doubt that Rishi will be captivating the hearts of millions not only in the UK but also across the globe.”

Who is Rishi Nair?

He is a British actor with a number of notable credits under his belt. Most notably, though, he is well-known for his work on Hollyoaks. This show will be an introduction to him for a lot of American viewers.

(Photo: PBS.)

