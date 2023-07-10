Grantchester season 8 episode 2: Is Will heading to prison?

As we prepare to see Grantchester season 8 episode 2 on PBS on Sunday, are we going to see one of the most dramatic episodes to date? If nothing else, we do think it is going to be one of the most emotional.

So what is at the center of this one? Well, we don’t necessarily think the answer to this is altogether complicated. We are going to have a chance to see in here whether or not it’s possible for Will to stay free after that motorcycle accident. Did he really kill someone?

Well, for starters, we’re slightly concerned at this point that Tom Brittney’s character is never going to be happy for all that long a period of time, and the premiere was in a lot of ways a pretty dark swing from the end of season 7. As we move forward now, Will may be in a position where he is fully reliant on Georide to help him to get out of this situation.

Is he going to be able to? Well, this honestly feels like one of those cases that is not going to be altogether easy to solve. There may be more going on here than meets the eye, but how do you prove that? Also, it’s pretty clear that Will was not doing altogether well at the time in which he got on the motorcycle, and he probably is not going to be the best judge of his own actions.

While we are very-much concerned for this character and at least wish that he had a chance to breathe easy for a little while, there is no denying that it’s going to be a great season. Also, it is pretty clear at this point that we’re going to be feeling something totally different this season, given that the show has yet to air in the UK. There are no real spoilers out there!

