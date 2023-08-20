The Winter King season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Finding Arthur

After what you see today on MGM+, do you want to learn more about The Winter King season 1 episode 2?

First things first, let’s come in here and remind you that there is going to be another installment coming next week! That’s not something that you have to worry about here at all. The British series has a lot of story to tell and if you want to know more, all you have to do is check out The Winter King season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

An untimely death leads Merlin to locate Arthur and urge him to come back to Britain; chaos ensues when Gundleus assaults Avalon.

So what is the primary selling point of a show like this? Really, all you have to do here is point in the direction of one Iain De Caestecker. You already know him thanks to his work on Agents of SHIELD, plus a handful of other shows and movies over the years. Also, Arthurian lore is about as popular a source material as you can find within the world of television. There are a lot of characters viewers are familiar with all over the globe, and there is no real reason to rush all of them onto the small screen at the same time. They can allow things to unravel slowly, and a big part of the fun here is going to be watching in order to better see how that happens.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some great things at the end of the day here, shall we? We do think that this is one of those series that could blow up, if viewers do discover it. The hard part will be making that happen in an era where actors are unable to promote shows in the way in which they have in the past.

What do you most want to see moving into The Winter King season 1 episode 2 on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: MGM+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







