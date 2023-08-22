The Bachelorette finale: Is Joey Graziadei the next Bachelor?

Heading into tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, we absolutely expected to learn who the next Bachelor was … and also that it would be Joey.

Was there any other big-time candidate for the role? We know that the past couple of seasons have had slightly more controversial choices in Zach Shallcross and Clayton Echard. However, this one felt like a slam dunk provided 1) Joey didn’t get engaged to Charity Lawson and 2) he actually wanted the gig. He is by far the most popular guy on this season, he has a unique job, and also a personality well-suited for the show.

Also, it made sense that ABC has not announced the lead ahead of the finale if it was Joey — otherwise, they could have easily done it ahead of time to boost engagement. (Of course, we do also recognize that there are some other things that they are currently promoting, whether it be The Golden Bachelor or the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.)

So did our expectations entering the finale become reality? Be sure to refresh this page for more!

